Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 22.2%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

