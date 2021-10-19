Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Rises By 34.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $$53.05 on Tuesday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. NN Group has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

