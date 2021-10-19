Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 41.3%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NXP opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.