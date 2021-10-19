Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 41.3%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NXP opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $18.89.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
