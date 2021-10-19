Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rises By 28.4%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 652,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 155,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.39. 5,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.11 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

