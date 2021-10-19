Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declines By 17.8%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

