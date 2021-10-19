Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Expands By 30.7%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 6,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,044. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

