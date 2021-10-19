Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 22.9%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 650,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRA remained flat at $$22.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 302,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

