Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Drops By 27.6%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Shares of PHPYF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Pushpay has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

