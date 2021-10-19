Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Grows By 45.5%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SCND opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.02. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

