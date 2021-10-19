Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Declines By 30.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLN stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $687.08 million and a P/E ratio of -57.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

