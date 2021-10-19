Short Interest in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Drops By 28.3%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TMTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

