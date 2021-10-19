Short Interest in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Declines By 29.7%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,469,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $14,829,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 21,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. Taboola.com has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.