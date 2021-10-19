Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expands By 23.0%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 27,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 345,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689,951. The company has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

