Short Interest in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Increases By 32.2%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,845. TTEC has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

