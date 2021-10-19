Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Increases By 47.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VEV stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

