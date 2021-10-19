Shutterstock (SSTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $59.49 and a 52-week high of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

