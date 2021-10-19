Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 60,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
