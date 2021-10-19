Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 60,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

