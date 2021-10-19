Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 25,732 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.