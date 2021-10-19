Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 975 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

