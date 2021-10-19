Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,592.62 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,596.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,852.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

