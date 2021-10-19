Sigma Planning Corp Has $627,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:KOF opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

