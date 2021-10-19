Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 25,540 Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period.

WBND opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

