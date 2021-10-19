Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

