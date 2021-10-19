Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Down 2.5%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.23. 75,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 13,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

