Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 254,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,675. Skillz has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

