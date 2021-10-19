Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,401,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SKLYF opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Skylark has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

