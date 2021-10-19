Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,787. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pearson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

