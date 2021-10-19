Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

SLDB stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

