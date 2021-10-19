South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.