Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

