Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

