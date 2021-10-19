Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF opened at $50.75 on Friday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.