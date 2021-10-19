SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

