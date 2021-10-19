S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

