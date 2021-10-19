Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 3,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

