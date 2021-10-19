Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Up 7.5%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. 592,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

