Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.58.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 263,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$66.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

