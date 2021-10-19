Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.