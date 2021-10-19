State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,385 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after purchasing an additional 182,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWE opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

