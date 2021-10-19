State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $243,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,579,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of AGL opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.