State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $270,000 Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

