State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 8,900 Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

SCU stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup upped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

