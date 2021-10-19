State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTK opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

