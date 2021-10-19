State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

