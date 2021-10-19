State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

