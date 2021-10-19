Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

