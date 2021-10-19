Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

