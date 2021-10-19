Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 11.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steelcase by 193.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 832,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 188.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 728,757 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 463,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 10,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,265. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

