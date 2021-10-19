Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

