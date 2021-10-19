Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

